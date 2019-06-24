/R E P E A T -- Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce support for active lifestyle and the prevention of chronic disease for Prince Edward Islanders/ Français
CHARLOTTETOWN, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Federal Minister of Health, Member of Parliament, Sean Casey will announce funding for a project that will increase physical activity levels for older adults living in P.E.I.
June 24, 2019
11:00 a.m. (ADT)
Beaconsfield Historic House
2 Kent Street
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
the Carriage House
