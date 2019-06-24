/R E P E A T -- Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce support for active lifestyle and the prevention of chronic disease for Prince Edward Islanders/

CHARLOTTETOWN, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Federal Minister of Health, Member of Parliament, Sean Casey will announce funding for a project that will increase physical activity levels for older adults living in P.E.I.

Date

June 24, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. (ADT)

Location

Beaconsfield Historic House

2 Kent Street

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Note: Event will take place in

the Carriage House

