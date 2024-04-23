/R E P E A T -- Minister Patty Hajdu in Vancouver, British Columbia, to highlight Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation investments in advancing Indigenous reconciliation/ Français
Apr 23, 2024, 09:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will hold a media availability in Vancouver, British Columbia, to highlight the Our Gathering Summit and the federal budget's investments to advance Indigenous reconciliation.
She will be accompanied by First Nations partners from British Columbia.
Date
April 23, 2024
Time (all times local)
10:45 A.M.
Location
Granville Room II,
JW Marriott Parq Vancouver
39 Smithe Street,
Vancouver, British Columbia
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected], 343-540-6643; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]
Share this article