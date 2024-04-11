GATINEAU, QC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be in Edmonton to make a housing announcement.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. MDT Place: Woodcroft Community League (Outside, corner of 139 Street and 115 Avenue) 13915 115 Avenue NW Edmonton, Alberta

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 9:30 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]