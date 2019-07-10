/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Welcome back to Canada, David Saint-Jacques! Canadian astronaut greeted at the Canadian Space Agency/

LONGUEUIL, QC, July 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 10, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will welcome Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques back to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Before an audience of CSA employees and young Canadians, David Saint‑Jacques will talk about his mission and answer questions from young people.

Media are invited to go to the John H. Chapman Space Centre for this event. Those who are unable to attend can watch the event live (or watch the video afterwards) on the CSA's YouTube channel.

IMPORTANT

The event will take place in two different locations at the CSA:



First part – Main entrance: shoulder cameras only;

Second part – Conference Centre.



First part – Main entrance: shoulder cameras only; Second part – Conference Centre. Media must arrive at the CSA no later than 9:30 a.m. ET .

. A question period will be held, but one-on-one interviews with David Saint-Jacques will not be possible.

Date: July 10, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. ET



What: CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques welcomed back to the CSA



Who: The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Sylvain Laporte, CSA President

David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut



Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec J3Y 8Y9

Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca

Related Links

www.asc-csa.gc.ca

