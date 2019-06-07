/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - The Honourable John McKay to announce the modernization of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in Toronto/ Français
Jun 07, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Guildwood, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will make an announcement about the modernization of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in Toronto on Friday, June 7.
MP John McKay will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Friday, June 7, 2019
TIME:
10:00am
PLACE:
Progress Career Planning Institute
1200 Markham Rd- Suite 400
Scarborough, ON M1H 3C3
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Shawn Boyle, Parliamentary Office Manager & Legislative Assistant, (613) 992-1447, john.mckay.a1@parl.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
