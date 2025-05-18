ROME, May 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded his visit to Rome, Italy, and Vatican City, where he attended the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square, alongside counterparts and delegations from around the world.

Prime Minister Carney met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV following his inaugural Mass. The Prime Minister thanked him for his message of unity, compassion, and peace.

During his visit to Italy, the Prime Minister met with the Italian Prime Minister and President to underscore the strength of the Canada-Italy relationship and efforts to further enhance it. While in Rome, he also met with over a dozen other leaders. Their discussions focused on expanding trade and commercial partnerships, deepening bilateral investment, and addressing immediate global pressures, including around energy security, supply chains, Canada's support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and the imperative of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Looking ahead to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, next month, the Prime Minister emphasized Canada's role as a stable, reliable, and innovative partner with a wealth of natural resources and expertise.

In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada will work with its Allies and partners to grow our economies, defend Canadians' interests, and address the most pressing global challenges.

