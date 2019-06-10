/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Technical briefing on Bill C-76 and changes to the Canada Elections Act in advance of the 2019 federal election/

GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Elections Canada is holding a technical briefing on changes under Bill C-76 to the Canada Elections Act and their impact on the 2019 federal election. Bill C-76, the Elections Modernization Act, received Royal Assent on December 13, 2018 and comes fully into force on June 13, 2019.

Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2019



Time: 10:00–11:30 a.m.



Location: National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street, Ottawa

Elections Canada subject matter experts will give short presentations and answer technical questions on key changes to the Canada Elections Act.

The following areas will be covered:

Implementation and coming into force

Operations and services to voters

Political financing

Special voting rules

Journalists outside the National Capital Region can participate via teleconference by registering in advance with the Elections Canada media team at the contact information below.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, media@elections.ca, 1-877-877-9515

