/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Seymour River Restoration Celebration Event/

Jul 10, 2019, 10:00 ET

NORTH VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will attend a community event to celebrate Seymour River restoration activities and will deliver remarks highlighting the new Fisheries Act that supports fish stock rebuilding  and restores lost protections for waterways and fish habitat.

Date:              

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Time:            

1:00 p.m. (local time)

Location:       

Fisherman's Trail trailhead (at north end of Riverside Drive)
Lynn Valley
North Vancouver, BC

