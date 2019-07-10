/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Seymour River Restoration Celebration Event/

NORTH VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will attend a community event to celebrate Seymour River restoration activities and will deliver remarks highlighting the new Fisheries Act that supports fish stock rebuilding and restores lost protections for waterways and fish habitat.

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Time: 1:00 p.m. (local time) Location: Fisherman's Trail trailhead (at north end of Riverside Drive)

Lynn Valley

North Vancouver, BC

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Contacts: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Tel: 613-314-4591, Marie-Pascale.DesRosiers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

