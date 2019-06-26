/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre recognizes youth innovators from coast to coast at the Weston Youth Innovation Award ceremony on June 26/

Ontario Science Centre

Jun 26, 2019, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On June 26, the Ontario Science Centre recognizes six inspiring young innovators from across Canada for the valuable work they are doing to make the world a better place—from protecting the environment to redesigning surgical tools. Established in 2008, the Weston Youth Innovation Award recognizes and supports young Canadians who apply science and technology creatively with the goal of making a positive difference.

WHAT:

2019 Weston Youth Innovation Award ceremony


WHO:

Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre

Eugenia Duodu, PhD, CEO, Visions of Science & Weston Youth Innovation Award jury member

Wendy Rebanks, The W. Garfield Weston Foundation                                                     


2019 Weston Youth Innovation Award recipients

Stella Bowles, Upper LaHave, Nova Scotia – $15,000                                


Nicolas Fedrigo, Victoria, British Columbia – $8,500                      


Riya Karumanchi, Burlington, Ontario– $3,500                  


Jonathan Lévesque, Lévis, Québec – $3,500


Jack Ceroni and Abdullah Hadi, Burlington, Ontario – $3,500                        


WHEN:

Wednesday, June 26

9:30 a.m.

Registration

10:00 a.m.

Award presentation

11:00 a.m.

Interview and photo opportunities *



*Pre-interviews with Weston Youth Innovation Award recipients available on request.



WHERE:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON

(Please enter via main entrance.)

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media contacts: Anna Relyea, Director, Strategic Communications, 416-696-3273 | c: 416-668-1967, anna.relyea@osc.on.ca; Andrea Mus, Media Relations Officer, 416-696-3191 | c: 416-895-5482, andrea.mus@osc.on.ca

