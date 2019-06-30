/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre celebrates Canada Day by offering the first 500 visitors free general admission on July 1/
Jun 30, 2019, 08:00 ET
Kids 12 and under get 50 per cent off general admission all day
TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Calling all Canadian space enthusiasts! Celebrate Canada Day with space sciences, and discover the wonders of the universe without ever leaving the ground. On July 1, the Ontario Science Centre offers the first 500 visitors free general admission. After the first 500, kids aged 12 and under receive 50 per cent off general admission all day. Bring the whole crew for Summer of Space, a stellar lineup of space-themed experiences, including interactive exhibitions, engaging films, live science demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Conditions apply. Visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca for more information about this special Canada Day offer.
|
WHAT:
|
Canada Day at the Ontario Science Centre
|
WHO:
|
David Sugarman, Researcher-Programmer, Ontario Science Centre
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, July 1, 2019
|
WHERE:
|
Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON
SOURCE Ontario Science Centre
For further information: Media contacts: Anna Relyea, Director, Strategic Communications, 416-696-3273 | c: 416-668-1967, anna.relyea@osc.on.ca
