/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre celebrates Canada Day by offering the first 500 visitors free general admission on July 1/

News provided by

Ontario Science Centre

Jun 30, 2019, 08:00 ET

Kids 12 and under get 50 per cent off general admission all day

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Calling all Canadian space enthusiasts! Celebrate Canada Day with space sciences, and discover the wonders of the universe without ever leaving the ground. On July 1, the Ontario Science Centre offers the first 500 visitors free general admission. After the first 500, kids aged 12 and under receive 50 per cent off general admission all day. Bring the whole crew for Summer of Space, a stellar lineup of space-themed experiences, including interactive exhibitions, engaging films, live science demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Conditions apply. Visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca for more information about this special Canada Day offer.

Ontario Science Centre celebrates Canada Day by offering the first 500 visitors free general admission on July 1, 2019. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
Ontario Science Centre celebrates Canada Day by offering the first 500 visitors free general admission on July 1, 2019. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

WHAT:

Canada Day at the Ontario Science Centre



WHO:

David Sugarman, Researcher-Programmer, Ontario Science Centre
Alicia Farrow, Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, Ontario Science Centre



WHEN:

Monday, July 1, 2019
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



WHERE:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media contacts: Anna Relyea, Director, Strategic Communications, 416-696-3273 | c: 416-668-1967, anna.relyea@osc.on.ca

Related Links

www.ontariosciencecentre.ca

Organization Profile

Ontario Science Centre

The Ontario Science Centre has welcomed more than 50 million visitors since it opened in 1969, implementing an interactive approach adopted by science centres around the world. Today, the Science Centre is a leader in free-choice science learning and a key player in...

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Ontario Science Centre celebrates Canada Day by offering the first 500 visitors free general admission on July 1/

News provided by

Ontario Science Centre

Jun 30, 2019, 08:00 ET