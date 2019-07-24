/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Gary Anandasangaree to Attend the Annual General Assembly of the Assembly of First Nations in Fredericton/

Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism), will be in Fredericton to attend the AGA of the Assembly of First Nations and to meet with Indigenous and multicultural stakeholders

OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism), will be in Fredericton on Wednesday, July 24, to meet with Indigenous and multicultural stakeholders and to attend the Annual General Assembly of the Assembly of First Nations.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism), will also make an announcement in support of the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages. They will be joined by Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton).

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.



The details are as follows:

Media activities on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Activity #1 – Meeting with the New Brunswick Multicultural Council and the Multicultural Association of Fredericton

TIME:

9:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Multicultural Association of Fredericton

28 Saunders Street

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Note to media: Closed to media

Activity #2 – Funding announcement in support of the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages

TIME:

10:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Marshall d'Avray Hall (Room 356)

University of New Brunswick – Fredericton

10 MacKay Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

Activity #3 – 40th Annual General Assembly of the Assembly of First Nations

TIME:

1:15 p.m.

PLACE:

Fredericton Convention Centre

670 Queen Street

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

Activity #4 – Meeting with Filipino-Canadian CommUNITY of New Brunswick

TIME:

3:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Constituency office of Member of Parliament Matt DeCourcey

494 Queen Street, Suite 300

Fredericton, New Brunswick



Note to media: Closed to media

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

