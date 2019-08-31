/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill to start at 9 p.m. from September 1-8/

The Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill will start 30 minutes earlier in September

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Starting Sunday, September 1, until the end of the season on September 8, the Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill will begin at 9 p.m. This free bilingual sound and light show is a thrilling thematic journey through Canada's history.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Sunday, September 1, 2019

TIME:

9 p.m.

PLACE:

Parliament Hill

111 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

