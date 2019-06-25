/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP Gerretsen to meet with Plastics Challenge grant recipient in Kingston/

KINGSTON, ON, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will announce the Plastics Challenge grant recipient in Kingston.

Time: 1:00 p.m. (EDT)



Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019



Location: Launch Lab Kingston

Located at Innovation Park at Queen's University. 945 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7K 6X3

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

