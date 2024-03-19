OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to three performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address the reports and answer questions from the media:

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc , Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for access.

Date

March 19, 2024

Time (local time)

1:00 pm

Location

National Press Theatre

Room 325

180 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Contacts (media) : Simon Ross, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, [email protected]; Media Relations: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]