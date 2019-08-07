/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Ministers McKenna and Gould to announce support for the Great Lakes: Itinerary for August 7, 2019/ Français
Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, and the Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, Karina Gould, will travel to Burlington and Hamilton on August 7 to announce support for the Great Lakes.
Media are invited to join Ministers McKenna and Gould at 10:30 a.m. at the Canada Centre for Inland Waters (CCIW) in Hamilton Harbour for an announcement.
Prior to the announcement, media are invited to join Minister McKenna at 9:30am as she participates in a water quality monitoring activity at the CCIW.
|
Event:
|
Announcement and Media Availability
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. (EDT) – Water Sampling Activity
|
10:30 a.m. (EDT) – Announcement
|
Location:
|
Canada Centre for Inland Waters (CCIW) - Lobby
|
867 Lakeshore Road
|
Burlington, ON
The event will be live-streamed on Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
Later, Ministers McKenna and Gould will participate in a tour of Cootes Paradise via canoe.
|
Event:
|
Cootes Paradise Visit
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:15 p.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Nature Interpretation Centre Parking Lot – Royal Botanical Gardens
|
16 Old Guelph Road
|
Hamilton, Ontario
Media are encouraged to register for the events with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Contacts: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, Sabrina.kim2@canada.ca ; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
Share this article