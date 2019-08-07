/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Ministers McKenna and Gould to announce support for the Great Lakes: Itinerary for August 7, 2019/

OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, and the Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, Karina Gould, will travel to Burlington and Hamilton on August 7 to announce support for the Great Lakes.

Media are invited to join Ministers McKenna and Gould at 10:30 a.m. at the Canada Centre for Inland Waters (CCIW) in Hamilton Harbour for an announcement.

Prior to the announcement, media are invited to join Minister McKenna at 9:30am as she participates in a water quality monitoring activity at the CCIW.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. (EDT) – Water Sampling Activity

10:30 a.m. (EDT) – Announcement Location: Canada Centre for Inland Waters (CCIW) - Lobby

867 Lakeshore Road

Burlington, ON

Later, Ministers McKenna and Gould will participate in a tour of Cootes Paradise via canoe.

Event: Cootes Paradise Visit Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Time: 1:15 p.m. (EDT) Location: Nature Interpretation Centre Parking Lot – Royal Botanical Gardens

16 Old Guelph Road

Hamilton, Ontario

Media are encouraged to register for the events with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

