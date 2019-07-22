/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make important announcements for Coastal Communities in New Brunswick/

MONCTON, NB, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are advised that the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson along with the MP for Miramichi-Grand Lake, Pat Finnigan will make an announcement on changes to regulations under the new Fisheries Act. Minister Wilkinson and Pat Finnigan will also be making a small craft harbour announcement.

Date: July 22, 2019 Time: 9:45 am local time Location: Pointe-Sapin Port Authority 3268 Route NB-117 Pointe-Sapin, New Brunswick E9A 1T2

Minister Wilkinson will be visiting the Transport Canada Hanger to deliver remarks in appreciation of the ongoing work being done to protect North Atlantic right whales this season.

Date: July 22, 2019 Time: 12:15 pm local time Location: Atlantic Region Aircraft Services

1945 Champlain Street

Dieppe, NB

E1A 7P5

This event will be livestreamed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Facebook page.

