/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Seamus O'Regan to announce on-reserve infrastructure improvement projects made possible by the Gas Tax Fund/

KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION, WOLASTOQIYIK TERRITORY, NB, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will visit Kingsclear First Nation to announce on-reserve infrastructure improvement projects made possible by the Gas Tax Fund—including the new pedway underpass at Kingsclear.



Minister O'Regan will be available to the media following the announcement.



Date: Friday, June 14, 2019

Time: 10:45AM (AT)



Where:

Kingsclear Pedway

Kingsclear First Nation, NB

Note: Media can park at the Wulastukw Convenience.



