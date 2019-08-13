/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to announce funding for quality child care in Vancouver/ Français

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, will announce how the Government of Canada is supporting early childhood education and quality child care in Vancouver.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE:

Langara College

Science and Technology Building


(West side of the campus)          


100 W 49th Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

