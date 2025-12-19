OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service, to take effect early in the New Year:

Francis Bilodeau, Associate Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, becomes Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Shalene Curtis-Micallef, Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada, becomes Deputy Minister of Health.

Chris Forbes, Deputy Minister of Finance, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office.

Christiane (Chris) Fox, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council, Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, and Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, becomes Deputy Minister of National Defence.

The Honourable Marie-Josée Hogue, a Puisne Judge of the Court of Appeal of Québec, becomes Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada.

Michelle Kovacevic, Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, becomes Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services.

Nick Leswick, Executive Director, Policy, Bank of Canada, becomes Deputy Minister of Finance.

John McArthur, Inaugural Director, Center for Sustainable Development, and Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development, Brookings Institution, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Economic Policy), Privy Council Office.

Isabelle Mondou, Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet.

Alison O'Leary, Associate Deputy Minister of Finance, becomes Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Privy Council Office.

Greg Orencsak, Deputy Minister of Health, becomes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources.

Rob Wright, Associate Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, becomes Deputy Minister of Labour.

These leadership changes will support the strong, effective delivery of priorities and reinforce our continued focus on results for Canadians.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the following individuals on their departure from the public service. He thanked them for their dedication and service to Canadians throughout their careers and wished them all the best in the future:

Stefanie Beck , Deputy Minister of National Defence.

, Deputy Minister of National Defence. Annette Gibbons , former Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

, former Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans. Sandra Hassan, Deputy Minister of Labour and Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, becomes Senior Advisor at Employment and Social Development Canada, pending her upcoming retirement.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, becomes Senior Advisor at Employment and Social Development Canada, pending her upcoming retirement. Paul Ledwell , former Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs.

, former Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs. John Moffet , Associate Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

, Associate Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Kristina Namiesniowski , former Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development.

, former Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development. John Ostrander , Business Lead, Benefits Delivery Modernization, Employment and Social Development Canada.

, Business Lead, Benefits Delivery Modernization, Employment and Social Development Canada. Gina Wilson, Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, pending her upcoming retirement.

Additional changes to the senior ranks of the public service will be announced early in the New Year.

