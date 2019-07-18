/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister O'Regan to sign education agreements with Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority and Sunchild First Nation/

EDMONTON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services will attend two historic events celebrating the signing of Regional Education Agreements with the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority and with Sunchild First Nation.

Signing ceremony with Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time: 1:00-3:00 PM (MT)

Where: Cadotte Lake School Grounds

Alberta T0H 0N0

Signing ceremony with Sunchild First Nation

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time: 5:45 PM (MT)

Where: Renaissance Airport Hotel

4236 36th Street East, Edmonton International Airport, Alberta T9E 0V4

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca