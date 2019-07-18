/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister O'Regan to sign education agreements with Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority and Sunchild First Nation/ Français
Jul 18, 2019, 08:00 ET
EDMONTON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services will attend two historic events celebrating the signing of Regional Education Agreements with the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority and with Sunchild First Nation.
Signing ceremony with Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council
Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019
Time: 1:00-3:00 PM (MT)
Where: Cadotte Lake School Grounds
Alberta T0H 0N0
Signing ceremony with Sunchild First Nation
Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019
Time: 5:45 PM (MT)
Where: Renaissance Airport Hotel
4236 36th Street East, Edmonton International Airport, Alberta T9E 0V4
For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca
