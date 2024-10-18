/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Marci Ien to Announce 2023 and 2024 Recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case/ Français
Oct 18, 2024, 07:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will announce the recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case.
|
Date:
|
October 18, 2024
|
Time:
|
9:30am – 11:00 am AM MDT
|
Location:
|
Crystal Ballroom, Fairmont Palliser Hotel
|
133 9 Ave SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 2M3
Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 8:30 AM MDT on October 18, 2024, by emailing [email protected].
Contacts: Angie Rutera, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]
