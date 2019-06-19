/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Make an Announcement About the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities/

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will make an announcement about the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will make an announcement about the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities on Wednesday at Collège catholique Samuel-Genest.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

TIME:

12:45 p.m.

PLACE:

Collège catholique Samuel-Genest – Library

704 Carsons Road

Ottawa, Ontario

