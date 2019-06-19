/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Make an Announcement About the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities/ Français
Jun 19, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will make an announcement about the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities
OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will make an announcement about the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities on Wednesday at Collège catholique Samuel-Genest.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
TIME:
12:45 p.m.
PLACE:
Collège catholique Samuel-Genest – Library
704 Carsons Road
Ottawa, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Jérémy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, jeremy.ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article