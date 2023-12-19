GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement to outline the federal government's next steps to increase electric vehicle availability in Canada. Following the announcement, Minister Guilbeault will hold a media availability.

He will be joined by the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, and the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario; Joe Cressy, Senior Vice President, George Brown College; Cara Clairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Plug'n Drive; and Sarah Butson, Public Affairs and Policy Analyst, Canada Lung Association.

Prior to the announcement, senior government officials from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Natural Resources Canada will hold a bilingual technical briefing, which will be on background and not for attribution.

Event: Technical Briefing via Zoom Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. (EST) Location: Via Zoom

Media representatives are asked to register for the technical briefing by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain more information.

Note to media: Media are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to the start of the technical briefing.

Event: Hybrid Announcement and Media Availability Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 12:00 p.m. (EST) Location: George Brown College

Cafeteria

51 Dockside Drive

Toronto, Ontario

Or virtually, via Zoom

Media representatives are asked to register for the announcement and media availability by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain more information.

