GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister for Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will speak about how the Government of Canada is supporting seniors at the Canadian Association of Retired Persons Annual General Meeting in Toronto.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024



Time: 12:00 p.m. EST



Place: Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) 70 Jefferson Ave Toronto, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

