GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Citizens' Services, the Honourable Terry Beech, will make an announcement regarding Indigenous reconciliation.

The Minister will be accompanied by the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, and by Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2023



Time: 11:30 a.m. PDT



Place: Sechelt Nation Office 5555 Sunshine Coast Highway Sechelt, British Columbia

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:30 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, April 23, 2023

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Teodor Gaspar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]