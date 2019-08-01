/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce new intellectual property initiatives/ Français
Aug 01, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will participate in a panel discussion on intellectual property (IP) at the University of Waterloo, during which he will announce new initiatives to help Canadian entrepreneurs better access and leverage IP.
Thursday, August 1, 2019
2:00 p.m. (ET)
University of Waterloo
Minister Bains will be available to speak to media following the event.
The event will be live streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
