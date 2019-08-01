/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce new intellectual property initiatives/

OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will participate in a panel discussion on intellectual property (IP) at the University of Waterloo, during which he will announce new initiatives to help Canadian entrepreneurs better access and leverage IP.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. (ET)



Location: University of Waterloo

Pitch Room, Engineering Building 7 (E7)

200 University Avenue West

Waterloo, Ontario

Minister Bains will be available to speak to media following the event.

The event will be live streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

