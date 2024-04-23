/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory -Minister Anandasangaree at Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, to highlight Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation investments in advancing Indigenous reconciliation/ Français
Apr 23, 2024, 08:00 ET
WOLFVILLE, NS, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will make an announcement and hold a media availability in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, to highlight the federal budget's investments in advancing Indigenous reconciliation.
Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start time of the event.
Date
April 23, 2024
Time (all times local)
3:15 PM AST
Location:
Acadia University
Welkaqnik Indigenous Gathering Space
15 University Ave, Wolfville,
NS B4P 2R6
GovCan — Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, [email protected]
Share this article