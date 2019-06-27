/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Media Accreditation: Media Passes for Canada Day 2019 in Canada's Capital Region/

Media accreditation for Canada Day celebrations in the Ottawa–Gatineau region is now open!

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage invites journalists to attend Canada Day celebrations in Canada's Capital Region. Festivities will take place on June 30 at Major's Hill Park and on July 1 at the three official sites: Parliament Hill, the Canadian Museum of History and Major's Hill Park.

A detailed list of events is available on the Canada Day website at https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day/calendar.html.

Media areas on Parliament Hill are usually reserved for media accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. Media representatives who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery will need to apply for temporary accreditation beforehand.

To request accreditation, please contact:

Pierre Cuguen, Manager of Multimedia Activities

Parliamentary Press Gallery

pierre.cuguen@parl.gc.ca

Deadline: 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Members of the Press Gallery

Media who are members of the Press Gallery will have access to the Hill with their regular passes.

Media representatives who have a Parliamentary Press Gallery parking space can request a vehicle-circulation pass.

They must provide their name and cellular phone number, the type of vehicle and their licence plate number.



NOTE: this circulation pass only grants access to closed streets; no parking will be allowed, and a police escort will be required at all times.



Please abide by the rules associated with the circulation pass (printed on the back), and respect additional signage as well as instructions by law enforcement agencies, where applicable.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: All camera positions in designated media areas will be equipped with a hard-wired audio program feed.

The use of wireless equipment (including microphones, cameras or intercom systems) that interferes with or impedes Canadian Heritage's pre-authorized frequency channels will not be permitted on Parliament Hill from June 29 to July 1, 2019.

Members of the media who wish to use wireless equipment must validate their frequency channels with Pierre Cuguen (contact information above) and verify that their equipment operates within those designated channels.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

