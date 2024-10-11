/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Matawa's Animal Pilot Project: Fostering Safer Communities for both Animals and Humans/ Français
News provided byIndigenous Services Canada
Oct 11, 2024, 06:00 ET
THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that David Paul Achneepineskum, CEO of Matawa First Nations Management Company, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will highlight and celebrate the success of Matawa's Animal Services Pilot Project.
Date:
Friday, October 11, 2024
Time:
9:00 a.m. (ET)
Where:
North Star Air
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For more information (media only): Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, [email protected]; Carol Audet, Matawa Communications Manager, 1-807-632-9663, [email protected]
