THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that David Paul Achneepineskum, CEO of Matawa First Nations Management Company, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will highlight and celebrate the success of Matawa's Animal Services Pilot Project.

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024



Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Where: North Star Air

Thunder Bay Airport

405 John Paterson Drive

Thunder Bay, ON

P7E 6M8

Google Maps Link

(Parking available in the lot across the street)

Map of announcement location and parking (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information (media only): Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, [email protected]; Carol Audet, Matawa Communications Manager, 1-807-632-9663, [email protected]