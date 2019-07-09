/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Launch of the Northern Lights Show on Parliament Hill/

The fifth season of the Northern Lights show will launch on July 9 and continue to September 8, on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Join us Tuesday, July 9, for the launch of the fifth season of Northern Lights, the show that tells the story of Canada through music, light effects and images projected on the Centre Block on Parliament Hill.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, July 9

TIME:

10 p.m.

PLACE:

Parliament Hill

111 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

