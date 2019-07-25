/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Great Lakes Science and Research Media Tour aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Limnos/ Français
Jul 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
BURLINGTON, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are invited to join Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister of Democratic Institutions and MP for Burlington, Karina Gould, as well as scientists and spokespersons from Fisheries and Oceans, Coast Guard and Environment and Climate Change Canada, for a tour aboard the Great Lakes research and survey vessel CCGS Limnos.
|
Event:
|
Great Lakes Science and Research Media Tour
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 25, 2019
|
Time:
|
08:45 a.m. EST
|
Location:
|
Canada Centre for Inland Waters, 867 Lakeshore Road, Burlington, Ontario
|
NOTE:
|
Appropriate outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear should be worn for the event
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Central & Arctic Region
For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Central and Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, XCA.media@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
