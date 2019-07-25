/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Great Lakes Science and Research Media Tour aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Limnos/ Français

BURLINGTON, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are invited to join Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister of Democratic Institutions and MP for Burlington, Karina Gould, as well as scientists and spokespersons from Fisheries and Oceans, Coast Guard and Environment and Climate Change Canada, for a tour aboard the Great Lakes research and survey vessel CCGS Limnos.

CCGS Limnos (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Central & Arctic Region)
Event:

Great Lakes Science and Research Media Tour

Date:

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Time:

08:45 a.m. EST

Location:

Canada Centre for Inland Waters, 867 Lakeshore Road, Burlington, Ontario

NOTE:

Appropriate outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear should be worn for the event 

Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Central and Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, XCA.media@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

