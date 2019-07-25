/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the first-time home buyer incentive & the shared equity mortgage provider fund/

BARRIE, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Date: July 25, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. Location: 369 Essa Road, Barrie, Ontario

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Toronto, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

