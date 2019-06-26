/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing and the second phase of the federal community housing initiative/ Français

Jun 26, 2019, 08:00 ET

QUÉBEC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Federal Government will be making an announcement related to housing in Québec.

Media is invited to join Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Date:

June 26, 2019


Time:

9:00 a.m.


Location:

7250 and 7260 Des Loutres Street
Québec, QC

For further information: Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

