/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to launch call for proposals under the new Sustainable Jobs Training Fund/ Français
Mar 08, 2024, 08:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will be making an important virtual announcement on the new Sustainable Jobs Training Fund. He will be sharing new updates regarding the Fund and next steps.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Friday, March 8, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. MST
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. MST on Friday, March 8, 2024. Further information will be provided upon registration.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
Share this article