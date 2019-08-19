/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Five Homes for Families in Need of Emergency or Transitional Housing Open in Regina/

REGINA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Warren Steinley, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Regina Walsh Acres, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), a representative of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Maynard Sonntag, General Manager of Silver Sage Holdings Ltd., will officially open a new affordable rental housing project for families with complex needs in Regina.

Date: August 19, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m.



Place: Gathering Place

4001 3rd Avenue

Regina, Saskatchewan

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Leya Moore, Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, leya.moore@gov.sk.ca

