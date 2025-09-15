Two new 8-unit homes dedicated to adults with intellectual disabilities and their live-in assistants coming to St. John's Français
News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Sep 15, 2025, 11:14 ET
Sep 15, 2025, 11:14 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced $912,000 for L'Arche Avalon Pleasantville Project, two eight-unit homes for adults with intellectual disabilities and their live-in assistants.
The project will see the construction of two homes dedicated to adults with intellectual disabilities and their live-in assistants. By fostering a shared living environment, the development is designed to encourage mutual support while promoting both spiritual and social well-being. Four of the units in each home will be fully accessible, and the main floor will be barrier-free, with universal design principles guiding the layout of the upper floor. Affordability will be safeguarded for the next 55 years. In addition, the buildings are expected to achieve a 26% reduction in energy use, contributing to long-term sustainability. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with completion anticipated in 2027.
The project is also supported by an investment of 50 per cent of the capital construction costs, up to $2 million from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Provincial Government will also provide operational funding of $1.6 million annually beginning in 2027-28 through the provincial Department of Health and Community Services.
As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.
Quotes:
"Our government is focused on delivering housing for the people of St. John's and across the country. Supporting L'Arche Avalon Pleasantville Project is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community." – The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East
"This project will be a great addition to the ever-growing Pleasantville neighbourhood of St. John's. L'Arche provides a great service to the community, especially for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families. I welcome their increased presence in our community and applaud their efforts and commitment to grow the L'Arche footprint in Newfoundland and Labrador."
– The Honourable Jamie Korab, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation
"This investment is another sign of government's commitment to transforming the health system, based on recommendations from Health Accord NL to one that recognizes how beneficial it is to an individual's well-being to be part of the community. This residential community-living option is good news for the individuals, their families, their support workers and the neighbourhood."
– The Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Health and Community Services, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
"L'Arche Avalon is overjoyed to share the incredible news that our province has committed both capital and operational funding to our vision! Paired with land obtained from Canada Lands Company through the Government of Canada's CMHC's Federal Land Initiative, this brings us one giant step closer to opening two beautiful L'Arche homes for adults with intellectual disabilities in Pleasantville.
These homes will be more than buildings, they will be places of belonging, friendship, and dignity. Rooted in the L'Arche values of community and inclusion, and inspired by decades of success across Canada, we know they will enrich not only the lives of those who live there, but also strengthen the very heart of our wider community." – Lewis Andrews, Vice Chair, L'Arche Avalon
Quick Facts:
Additional Information:
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Nancy Walsh, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, 709-853-5740, 709-724-3055, [email protected]
Share this article