ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced $912,000 for L'Arche Avalon Pleasantville Project, two eight-unit homes for adults with intellectual disabilities and their live-in assistants.

The project will see the construction of two homes dedicated to adults with intellectual disabilities and their live-in assistants. By fostering a shared living environment, the development is designed to encourage mutual support while promoting both spiritual and social well-being. Four of the units in each home will be fully accessible, and the main floor will be barrier-free, with universal design principles guiding the layout of the upper floor. Affordability will be safeguarded for the next 55 years. In addition, the buildings are expected to achieve a 26% reduction in energy use, contributing to long-term sustainability. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with completion anticipated in 2027.

The project is also supported by an investment of 50 per cent of the capital construction costs, up to $2 million from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Provincial Government will also provide operational funding of $1.6 million annually beginning in 2027-28 through the provincial Department of Health and Community Services.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Our government is focused on delivering housing for the people of St. John's and across the country. Supporting L'Arche Avalon Pleasantville Project is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community." – The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"This project will be a great addition to the ever-growing Pleasantville neighbourhood of St. John's. L'Arche provides a great service to the community, especially for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families. I welcome their increased presence in our community and applaud their efforts and commitment to grow the L'Arche footprint in Newfoundland and Labrador."

– The Honourable Jamie Korab, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"This investment is another sign of government's commitment to transforming the health system, based on recommendations from Health Accord NL to one that recognizes how beneficial it is to an individual's well-being to be part of the community. This residential community-living option is good news for the individuals, their families, their support workers and the neighbourhood."

– The Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Health and Community Services, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

"L'Arche Avalon is overjoyed to share the incredible news that our province has committed both capital and operational funding to our vision! Paired with land obtained from Canada Lands Company through the Government of Canada's CMHC's Federal Land Initiative, this brings us one giant step closer to opening two beautiful L'Arche homes for adults with intellectual disabilities in Pleasantville.

These homes will be more than buildings, they will be places of belonging, friendship, and dignity. Rooted in the L'Arche values of community and inclusion, and inspired by decades of success across Canada, we know they will enrich not only the lives of those who live there, but also strengthen the very heart of our wider community." – Lewis Andrews, Vice Chair, L'Arche Avalon

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025 , the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) is an over $318.9 million fund that supports the transfer or leasing of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), and Canada Lands Company.

Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

