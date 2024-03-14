/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN ST. JOHN'S/ Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Mar 14, 2024, 04:30 ET

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Seniors and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, ­­-- Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, and Danny Breen, Mayor for the City of St. John's.

Date:

March 14, 2024

 

Time:

 

11:00AM NDT

 

Location:

77 Charter Avenue,

Common Room

St. John's, NL, A1A 0N2

 

Notes:

 

Entrance to the building is at
the rear.
Continue Reading
City of St. John's Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
City of St. John's Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)