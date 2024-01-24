/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN SAULT STE. MARIE/ Français
Jan 24, 2024, 07:00 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Sault Ste. Marie.
Media are invited to join Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste Marie for the announcement.
Date:
January 24, 2024
Time:
01:30 pm EDT
Location:
672 Second Line West
P6C 2K9
