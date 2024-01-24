/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN SAULT STE. MARIE/ Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jan 24, 2024, 07:00 ET

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Sault Ste. Marie.

Media are invited to join Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste Marie for the announcement.

Logo de Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

 

Date:

 

January 24, 2024

 

Time:

 

01:30 pm EDT

 

Location:

672 Second Line West  
Sault Ste. Marie, ON

P6C 2K9

 

