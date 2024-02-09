/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN REGINA/ Français

REGINA, SK, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Regina.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Sandra Masters, Mayor of Regina.

Date:

February 9, 2024

 

Time:

 

 

10:00 am CT

 

Location:

Henry Baker Hall

Regina City Hall

2476 Victoria Ave  

Regina, SK S4P 3C8

