/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN REGINA/ Français
Feb 09, 2024, 11:00 ET
REGINA, SK, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Regina.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Sandra Masters, Mayor of Regina.
|
Date:
|
February 9, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 am CT
|
Location:
|
Henry Baker Hall
Regina City Hall
2476 Victoria Ave
Regina, SK S4P 3C8
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article