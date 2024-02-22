/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN NEW GLASGOW/ Français
Feb 22, 2024, 05:00 ET
NEW GLASGOW, NS, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in New Glasgow.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow, Lennie White, Mayor of the Town of Westville, and Jim Ryan, Mayor of the Town of Pictou.
|
Date:
|
February 23, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 AM AT
|
Location:
|
The Dunkeld
|
30 N Novie Drive
|
New Glasgow, NS B2H 5B7
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article