NEW GLASGOW, NS, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in New Glasgow.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow, Lennie White, Mayor of the Town of Westville, and Jim Ryan, Mayor of the Town of Pictou.

Date: February 23, 2024



Time: 10:00 AM AT



Location: The Dunkeld

30 N Novie Drive

New Glasgow, NS B2H 5B7

