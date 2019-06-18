/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - David Phillips, Environment and Climate Change Canada's Senior Climatologist, will speak to Canadians in Edmonton about Canada's changing climate/

EDMONTON, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Environment and Climate Change Canada's Senior Climatologist, David Phillips, is presenting "Weather and Climate: Not What Our Grandparents Knew" using more than 50 years of experience studying Canada's changing climate and weather.

Event: David Phillips Speaking Tour on Canada's Changing Climate Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Time: 7:00 p.m. (MDT) Location: Edmonton Public Library

Whitemud Crossing branch

4211 106 Street NW

Edmonton, Alberta

David Phillips will be available for interviews. To request an interview, please contact Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)

