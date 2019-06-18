/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - David Phillips, Environment and Climate Change Canada's Senior Climatologist, will speak to Canadians in Edmonton about Canada's changing climate/ Français
Jun 18, 2019, 09:00 ET
EDMONTON, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Environment and Climate Change Canada's Senior Climatologist, David Phillips, is presenting "Weather and Climate: Not What Our Grandparents Knew" using more than 50 years of experience studying Canada's changing climate and weather.
Event:
David Phillips Speaking Tour on Canada's Changing Climate
Date:
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Time:
7:00 p.m. (MDT)
Location:
Edmonton Public Library
Whitemud Crossing branch
4211 106 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta
David Phillips will be available for interviews. To request an interview, please contact Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
