/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CMHC to release results from its national Housing Market Assessment (HMA) report/

OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its quarterly Housing Market Assessment (HMA), a comprehensive report that identifies the level of stability in the housing markets of Canadian cities.

The report will be made available on Thursday, August 1 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern.

A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 12:00 p.m., Eastern.

Call number: 1-888-204-4368

Confirmation Code: 6062821

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Media Relations, (416) 218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

