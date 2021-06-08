/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make an important announcement in support of the pandemic recovery of communities/ Français
Jun 08, 2021, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities regarding funding allocated through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.
Minister McKenna will be joined by the following speakers:
- Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga
- Norma Drolet, Executive Director, Centre NAHA
- Hélène McKoy, Executive Director, Corporation d'animation des places publiques
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT
Zoom event:
To attend the virtual event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to [email protected].
Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on Infrastructure Canada's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/live
