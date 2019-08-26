/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - BIXI Montréal launches electric bikes/

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The City of Montréal and BIXI Montréal will present the fleet of electric BIXIs – power-assisted bicycles made in Québec – at a news conference you are invited to attend on August 26, at 3:30 pm at the BIXI Station on de la Commune street and King street.

On hand for this announcement and demonstration will be Marie Elaine Farley, Chair of the Board of Directors, BIXI Montréal, who will provide details of the roll-out, Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal, Marianne Giguère, City Councillor and associate advisor for active transportation, and Éric Alan Caldwell, a member of the City of Montréal executive committee, with responsibility for urban planning and transport.

Date: Monday, August 26, 2019 Time: 3:30 p.m. Place: The BIXI Station on de la Commune street and King street

We suggest you bring your cycling helmet so you can test one of these new bikes and give this experience a try. If you don't have a helmet, however, we'll have one for you – no problem!

For further information: Josiane Bétit, (514) 831 0276; or Sophie Des Marais for BIXI Montréal, (514) 234-4736

