/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - 2019 Veterans' Week poster launch honours the 75th anniversary of the Italian Campaign and women's contributions during the Second World War/

HAMILTON, ON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will unveil this year's Veterans' Week poster commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Italian Campaign. Veterans, honoured guests and the general public are also invited to HMCS Haida National Historic Site to visit the Women of War exhibit honouring the contributions of women in the military and on the home front during the Second World War.

Media are encouraged to share the details of the events as follows:

"On Saturday, July 27, the public is invited to HMCS Haida National Historic Site to attend the unveiling of Veterans Affairs Canada's official 2019 Veterans' Week poster at 14:30 EDT."

Location: HMCS Haida

Pier 9, 658 Catharine Street North

Hamilton, Ontario

L8L 8K4



Date: Saturday, July 27, 2019



Time: 14:30 EDT (Poster launch with photo opportunity)

The Women of War exhibit is a one-day event open to the public from 10:00-16:45 EDT.

Join the conversation on social media by using #CanadaRemembers; learn more at veterans.gc.ca.

As well as the 75th anniversary of the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, 2019 marks the 5th anniversary of the end of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan, and the 75th anniversaries of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of the Scheldt.

