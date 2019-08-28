/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support to boost tourism in the Montérégie region/ Français

News provided by

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 28, 2019, 07:00 ET

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Michel Picard, Member of Parliament for Montarville, will announce funding to help the Association touristique régionale de la Montérégie develop the region's tourism offerings and make it more attractive to visitors.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date
Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Time
9:30 a.m.

Location
Micro-brasserie Ross Stall
Vignoble Kobloth
905 Grand Boulevard West
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec
J3V 0L8

Stay connected

Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #cdntourismjobs

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support to boost tourism in the Montérégie region/

News provided by

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 28, 2019, 07:00 ET