/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support to boost tourism in the Montérégie region/

Aug 28, 2019, 07:00 ET
SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Michel Picard, Member of Parliament for Montarville, will announce funding to help the Association touristique régionale de la Montérégie develop the region's tourism offerings and make it more attractive to visitors.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Time
9:30 a.m.
Location
Micro-brasserie Ross Stall
Vignoble Kobloth
905 Grand Boulevard West
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec
J3V 0L8
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
