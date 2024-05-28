"Premium European Products" campaign participated at SIAL Canada 2024

The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) kicked off the "Premium European Products" campaign at SIAL Canada 2024.

MONTREAL, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) participated with their collaborative program, "Information Provision and Promotion Measures on European Added-Value Products", under the "Premium European Products" campaign at SIAL Canada 2024.

Embassy of Greece representatives with Greek and Latvian Delegation

Held from May 15 to May 17, this prestigious trade fair marked the inaugural event for the campaign, setting the stage for a series of international exhibitions aimed at showcasing Europe's finest agricultural products. The "Premium European Products" campaign highlights the superior quality and unique characteristics deeply ingrained in every aspect of food production, emphasizing their added value in terms of safety, quality and animal welfare. ETHEAS and LDC are committed to promoting these exceptional products to a global audience, starting with their successful participation in SIAL Canada.

SIAL Canada 2024 served as the perfect platform for these institutions to introduce their PDO products from Greece—such as olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil—along with other products from Latvia—such as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks—to the North American market. More than 21,000 visitors experienced firsthand the richness and diversity of these European agricultural products, gaining insights into the EU regulations and safety protocols that ensure their quality. These protocols include stringent controls on pesticide use and strict hygiene standards in processing facilities, making these products stand out on the global stage.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of Dionysios Protopapas, Greece's Senior Trade Commissioner in Canada since September 2021. Also in attendance was Katerina Varvarigou, the Consul General of Greece in Montreal, who assumed her duties in August 2022. Their presence underscored the significance of the campaign and the strong support from Greek officials for promoting European agricultural excellence.

Following the success at SIAL Canada, the "Premium European Products'' campaign will continue to make its mark at two more major international exhibitions this year. In June, ETHEAS and LDC will participate in the Seoul Food & Hotel exhibition, bringing European excellence to the Asian market. The campaign will then conclude its 2024 tour in July at the Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB), further expanding its reach in the dynamic Southeast Asian market.

ETHEAS and LDC are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to building lasting connections with partners and consumers worldwide. By participating in these renowned trade fairs, the "Premium European Products'' campaign aims to elevate the perception and demand for European agricultural products across diverse markets.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE Premium European Products