'Precision Medicine is Transforming Cancer Care' - Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) Announces Second Annual Pan-Tumor Biomarkers Conference

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is proud to announce their second annual Pan-Tumor Biomarkers Conference, scheduled to take place virtually on June 20-21, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM ET. This year's conference, focusing on the importance of equitable and timely access to advanced biomarker testing, is poised to be a landmark event in the field of oncology across 24 tumor types.

Why Advanced Biomarker Testing Matters

Precision medicine is transforming cancer care, but timely and equitable access remain significant barriers. Post this Canadian cancer patients and oncology professionals won't want to miss this event! Register for FREE at https://bit.ly/BiomarkersConference. (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

Advanced biomarker testing looks for mutations or alterations in a person's cancer (called biomarkers). These results help tailor treatment plans based on the cancer's specific characteristics, leading to personalized and often targeted precision medicines. Precision medicine is transforming cancer care, but timely and equitable access remain significant barriers. CCRAN is dedicated to overcoming these challenges and ensuring that metastatic cancer patients have access to advanced biomarker testing results.

What to Expect at the Conference

Pan-Tumor Patient Survey Results: A key feature of this year's conference is the presentation of findings from a pan-tumor biomarkers survey conducted in collaboration with 24 patient advocacy groups. This survey highlights patient experiences and perspectives, providing invaluable real-world evidence with respect to advanced biomarker testing, adding depth to the discussions and ensuring that the patient voices are at the forefront of our conference.

A key feature of this year's conference is the presentation of findings from a pan-tumor biomarkers survey conducted in collaboration with 24 patient advocacy groups. This survey highlights patient experiences and perspectives, providing invaluable real-world evidence with respect to advanced biomarker testing, adding depth to the discussions and ensuring that the patient voices are at the forefront of our conference. Expert Panels: Hear from world-renowned experts, oncologists, researchers, pathologists, policymakers, advocacy groups, and patients as they discuss the latest advancements in biomarker testing and comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP).

Hear from world-renowned experts, oncologists, researchers, pathologists, policymakers, advocacy groups, and patients as they discuss the latest advancements in biomarker testing and comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP). Clinician Discussions: Clinician roundtable discussions will shine a light on the importance of CGP and the role it can play in clinical practice, as well as the utility of ctDNA – a new diagnostic tool in the management of early and later stage cancers.

Join CCRAN and the 24 patient advocacy groups virtually on June 20-21st from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM, as they pave the way towards a more equitable and effective cancer care landscape in Canada. Don't miss out on the chance to hear from experts across Canada and internationally! Register for FREE at https://bit.ly/BiomarkersConference .

CCRAN gratefully acknowledges the support of Merck, the Conference's Platinum Level sponsor, AstraZeneca and Roche, our Gold Level sponsors, and the balance of our supporting sponsors.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

On the disease, screening, and the patient-focused programs CCRAN delivers across the country or contact CCRAN's Communications Coordinator, Trisha Banerjee at [email protected].