"Optical tomero…spetogra-what?" Specsavers shares the importance of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) with a new multi-channel campaign

Independent optometrists at Specsavers use OCT technology (3D eye scan) as part of every standard eye exam to support early detection of many sight and health threatening conditions

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - This week Specsavers, an optometrist-led and -owned eyecare and eyewear provider, launched a new campaign set to raise awareness of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), a powerful hospital-grade technology that is so important Specsavers uses it in every standard eye exam.

Specsavers Canada Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Campaign. (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada) Specsavers Canada Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Campaign. (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada) Specsavers Canada Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Campaign. (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

"The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness of the importance of asking for OCT at every eye exam," said Bill Moir, Managing Director, Specsavers Canada. "Making this technology accessible through every standard eye exam is the foundation of Specsavers journey to help end preventable blindness."

OCT helps optometrists see what is going on beneath the surface of the eye and can detect sight-threatening conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration in its earliest stages. OCT also supports identifications of other underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and even life-threatening conditions such as tumours.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a TV ad that sees Canadians stumbling on their words when pronouncing "Optical Coherence Tomography." "Opta - conference - to-ma toma - … what is it anyway?" the ad sees repeated attempts to get it right. "Not everyone can say it," a voiceover concludes, admitting to the term being quite a mouthful, "but everyone can have it."

"Our goal with any campaign is to share our purpose of changing lives through better sight. This campaign allows us to share an important message while also staying true to Specsavers signature wit," said Catherine Walsh, Director of Marketing, Specsavers Canada. "As a purpose-driven company, we are passionate about ending preventable vision loss and this is woven through everything we do including our marketing strategy."

Specsavers research shows that even Canadians with insurance are skipping their regular eye exam.1 While 75 per cent of vision loss can be prevented through optometrists' early detection2, 1 in 4 Canadians who do not wear glasses or contact lenses have not had an eye exam in at least 10 years3.

Complementing the brand awareness-focused "Should've Gone to Specsavers" campaign, which continues to focus attention on eyecare for Canadians through this summer and fall, the campaign is rooted in the brand's longstanding mission of making eyecare more accessible to everyone. Specsavers Canada published an open letter to Canadians about the importance of eye exams in June, featuring full page ads in regional papers nationwide.

"The challenge was to talk about a highly complex piece of technology in a down-to-earth, warm, typically Specsavers way. We're a brand that exists for everyone and this commercial reflects that. Following on from our humorous 'Fishing' spot, this is another feel-good advertisement that we hope people will enjoy," said Richard James, Creative Director, The Agency.

The campaign includes TV ads, radio, digital, out-of-home and transit ads in addition to social media and influencer content.

Developed by Specsavers' internal creative team, The Agency, the campaign's media planning is supported by Media Experts, and public relations efforts are supported by FleishmanHillard HighRoad (FHR).

To stay up to date on the latest Specsavers news or get information on the brand's wide variety of eyewear solutions, visit specsavers.ca or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Credits:

Client

Specsavers Canada

Matt Armitage – Trading Director

Catherine Walsh – Marketing Director

Lauren Mills – Creative Brand Manager

Agency

The Agency, Specsavers

Client Partner: Tasha Thirlby

Creative Director: Richard James

Creatives: Naomi Bishop, Simon Bougourd

Creative Strategist: Liz Baines

Agency Producer: Angus Smith, Sam Lock

Prod Co: Circle Films Toronto

Director: James Haworth

DOP: Mikhail Petrenko

Producer: Chris Boddy

Editor: Paul Pruolx @ Rooster

Colourist: Wade Odlum @ Alter Ego

Post Production: Fort York

Audio Post Production: Nathan Handy @ Eggplant

Media Planning

Media Experts

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in 2021. Canadians have access to comprehensive eye exams at more than 80 independently owned optometrist practices located within Specsavers locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The comprehensive eye exams include a hospital grade 3D eye scan with OCT technology to support with early detection of sight-threatening eye diseases. Specsavers has a comprehensive range of high-quality eyewear, including over 1,500 frames, lenses and contact lenses starting from $69 for a complete pair of single vision glasses.

Founded in the U.K. nearly 40 years ago by optometrist husband and wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,500 Specsavers healthcare businesses across 11 countries serving over 41 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

References:

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

For further information: Yulia Balinova, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, [email protected]