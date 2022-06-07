'Not If, But When': American Express Launches 'Member When' Campaign to Celebrate How Life is Better with Amex

The 360-degree integrated campaign was designed to captivate Canadians through emotional storytelling and demonstrate how being #withAmex is the difference between a good experience and an epic one. Amex Canada developed a suite of locally-specific content to complement the global creative, including the perspectives of well-known Canadian influencers to break through with local audiences.

Key marketing elements include:

Linear TV – Bringing to life the totality of Amex Membership with a video-forward approach, establishing top of mind awareness by leaning into popular programming and live viewing experiences.





– Bringing to life the totality of Amex Membership with a video-forward approach, establishing top of mind awareness by leaning into popular programming and live viewing experiences. Online Video & Connected TV – The video-forward approach is extended into key digital channels designed to connect with Amex's target audience with contextually relevant content.





– The video-forward approach is extended into key digital channels designed to connect with Amex's target audience with contextually relevant content. OOH – To showcase "Member When" storytelling with sequential messaging, Amex is leveraging the Yonge & Dundas "brandscape spectacular" and digital transit shelter ads throughout Toronto .





– To showcase "Member When" storytelling with sequential messaging, Amex is leveraging the Yonge & Dundas "brandscape spectacular" and digital transit shelter ads throughout . Digital Audio – Capitalizing on digital audio across music, display, podcasts and a sponsored playlist of curated content.





– Capitalizing on digital audio across music, display, podcasts and a sponsored playlist of curated content. Social – Innovative social strategy includes video content featuring Canadian Sports Anchor Kayla Grey, and partnerships with a large roster of influencers to produce dynamic content showcasing Membership benefits and real-life experiences.

The "Member When" campaign was created by dentsuMB with UM Canada managing the media buy. Other agency partners include North Strategic (Social, PR and influencer), Notch Video (social content), and BT/A for experiential.

For more information about American Express Canada, visit amex.ca/whyamex.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

