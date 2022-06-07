'Not If, But When': American Express Launches 'Member When' Campaign to Celebrate How Life is Better with Amex
Jun 07, 2022, 08:00 ET
Campaign kicks off showcasing how Membership with Amex can provide access to elevated rewards, travel, entertainment and dining experiences
TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, American Express Canada has launched the national brand marketing campaign "Member When," celebrating Cardmember access to some of the best experiences across live events, travel and dining. Whether it's pre-sale concert ticket access, a curated dining experience, or premium travel benefits, with Amex Membership and Membership Rewards it's not about "if" but "when" everyday experiences will be made epic.
"After over two years of missing live events, Canadians are more eager than ever to reconnect with friends and family and get back to the joy of memorable shared experiences," said Vanessa Crooker, Vice President, Enterprise Loyalty & Partnerships, American Express Canada. "Our 'Member When' campaign brings those moments into focus and is a reminder for the next generation that a great experience is just around the corner when you're with Amex. As an Amex Cardmember, Canadians can access best-in-class travel, entertainment, dining experiences and benefits, all while making new, much-needed memories."
The 360-degree integrated campaign was designed to captivate Canadians through emotional storytelling and demonstrate how being #withAmex is the difference between a good experience and an epic one. Amex Canada developed a suite of locally-specific content to complement the global creative, including the perspectives of well-known Canadian influencers to break through with local audiences.
Key marketing elements include:
- Linear TV – Bringing to life the totality of Amex Membership with a video-forward approach, establishing top of mind awareness by leaning into popular programming and live viewing experiences.
- Online Video & Connected TV – The video-forward approach is extended into key digital channels designed to connect with Amex's target audience with contextually relevant content.
- OOH – To showcase "Member When" storytelling with sequential messaging, Amex is leveraging the Yonge & Dundas "brandscape spectacular" and digital transit shelter ads throughout Toronto.
- Digital Audio – Capitalizing on digital audio across music, display, podcasts and a sponsored playlist of curated content.
- Social – Innovative social strategy includes video content featuring Canadian Sports Anchor Kayla Grey, and partnerships with a large roster of influencers to produce dynamic content showcasing Membership benefits and real-life experiences.
The "Member When" campaign was created by dentsuMB with UM Canada managing the media buy. Other agency partners include North Strategic (Social, PR and influencer), Notch Video (social content), and BT/A for experiential.
American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
